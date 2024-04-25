CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 20.130-20.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 20.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion. CACI International also updated its FY24 guidance to $20.13-20.58 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $400.82.

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $18.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $397.96. 187,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,895. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. CACI International has a 1 year low of $293.69 and a 1 year high of $403.85.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

