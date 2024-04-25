Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.180-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.18-4.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,624. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

