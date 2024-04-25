CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. CACI International updated its FY24 guidance to $20.13-20.58 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 20.130-20.580 EPS.

CACI International Trading Up 4.9 %

CACI traded up $18.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $398.11. 172,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,582. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $293.69 and a fifty-two week high of $403.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.82.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

