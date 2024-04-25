Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Down to $35.53

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.53, but opened at $33.58. Bread Financial shares last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 203,833 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BFH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $1,065,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,312.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after acquiring an additional 256,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after buying an additional 152,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,090,000 after buying an additional 265,060 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 99,029 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 586.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 712,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,370,000 after buying an additional 608,769 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

