Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Boston Scientific by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,798,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,592,000 after buying an additional 112,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,227,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.35. 3,708,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,501,143. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

