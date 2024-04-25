Bailard Inc. Sells 5,610 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 24,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,622,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,635. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

