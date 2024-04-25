Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 88,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 29,190.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,867. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

