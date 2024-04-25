American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Trading Down 3.9 %
OTCMKTS AHOTF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.94.
About American Hotel Income Properties REIT
