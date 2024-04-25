Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 126,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,681,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.86.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.27 and a 1-year high of $161.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

