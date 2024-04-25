Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 36.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $1,866,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 19.4% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 67.0% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth $1,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AGCO from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

AGCO traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.86. The stock had a trading volume of 120,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,723. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $140.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.74 and a 200-day moving average of $117.19.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

