First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) is Acas LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Acas LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Acas LLC owned 0.43% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA FTLS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,026. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.54. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.59.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

