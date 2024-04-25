Acas LLC Sells 3,372 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Acas LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,102,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.04. 80,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

