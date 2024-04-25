Acas LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Acas LLC lowered its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,116 shares during the quarter. Rayonier accounts for approximately 1.2% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Rayonier by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 371.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

NYSE:RYN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.05. 49,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,160. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

