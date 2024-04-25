Acas LLC Buys 2,564 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Acas LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,003,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,379 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,647,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.43. 51,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,946. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.61. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.