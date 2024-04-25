Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.91. 240,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,878. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $656.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 34.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Morris J. Huey II purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,389 shares of company stock valued at $127,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 4,393.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 922.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

