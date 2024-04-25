Canadian National Railway Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.845 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
Canadian National Railway Stock Performance
Shares of CNR stock traded up C$1.94 on Thursday, hitting C$170.29. 159,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$176.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$165.60.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0140399 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway
In related news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
