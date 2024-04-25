Canadian National Railway Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.845 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR stock traded up C$1.94 on Thursday, hitting C$170.29. 159,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$176.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$165.60.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0140399 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$184.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.