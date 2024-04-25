AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 975.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DWUS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.06. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $44.68. The company has a market cap of $100.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.