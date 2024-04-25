Abbrea Capital LLC Invests $217,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $38.57 on Thursday, reaching $1,054.13. 917,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,213. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,097.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,014.34. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,108.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORLY

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.