7,888 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 122.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 13.0% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.1% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.61. The company had a trading volume of 963,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,331. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $132.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.22.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

