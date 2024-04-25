Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 40,559 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 182.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,807 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,559 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 238.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,278,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,561,023. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

