AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Up 479.1% in April

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 479.1% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VLVLY traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 41,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,319. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.50. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.94%.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

