Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 7,199 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,037. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,140,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,231,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

