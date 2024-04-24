Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2892 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) Stock Performance
WIHLY opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21. Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.37.
About Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)
