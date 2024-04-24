RWA Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 371.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,797 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

NYSE:BABA opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a market cap of $183.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

