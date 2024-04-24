Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. 2,095,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,058,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

