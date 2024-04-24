Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 1.1%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $806.99 and last traded at $769.91. 3,047,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 9,806,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $761.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $954.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.04.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

