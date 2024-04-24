Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $459.14. 1,010,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,356. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $480.92.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.90.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

