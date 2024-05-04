Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $78.88 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $79.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

