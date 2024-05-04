Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Janus Henderson Group has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Janus Henderson Group has a dividend payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $94,111.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.93.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

