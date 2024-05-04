Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Digital Realty Trust worth $127,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,825.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 380,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 4.9 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE DLR opened at $147.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day moving average of $137.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

