Swiss National Bank Sells 76,300 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,074,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 76,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $123,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,697,000 after buying an additional 125,927 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after buying an additional 797,894 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,656 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $64.39 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

