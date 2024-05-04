Ryder System, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

Ryder System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

Shares of R opened at $124.66 on Friday. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $77.60 and a 52 week high of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,631. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

