Ryder System, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:R)

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:RGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

Ryder System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of R opened at $124.66 on Friday. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $77.60 and a 52 week high of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:RGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ryder System

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,631. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.