General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,817,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $118,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in General Mills by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average is $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

