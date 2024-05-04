Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $139,000 in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of RE/MAX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at $121,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RE/MAX

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 54,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $412,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,037,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 54,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $412,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,037,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $38,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,338.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RE/MAX Trading Up 7.8 %

RMAX stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 62.93%. The company had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

