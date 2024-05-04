Swiss National Bank Sells 252,700 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,909,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $130,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,526,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,776 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,138,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,468,000 after buying an additional 446,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,680,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 775,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,663,000 after acquiring an additional 119,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Manulife Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,793,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,019,000 after acquiring an additional 582,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

