StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00. The stock has a market cap of $6,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About Genocea Biosciences
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.