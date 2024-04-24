STMicroelectronics (STM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

STM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STM

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.