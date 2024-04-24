StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,244 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.00% of SuperCom worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Stories

