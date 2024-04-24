StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.51 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $91.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SB Financial Group stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SB Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SBFG Free Report ) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SB Financial Group worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

