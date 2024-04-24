Byline Bancorp (BY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $100.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.07 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

BY stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $945.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.14. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Byline Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, President Alberto J. Paracchini sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $420,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,332.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Byline Bancorp news, President Alberto J. Paracchini sold 20,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $420,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,332.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 7,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $146,676.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,835,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,395,744.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,585 shares of company stock worth $218,810 and have sold 28,409 shares worth $598,238. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

