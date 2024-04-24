Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Raised to $32.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.47.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

CTRA stock opened at $28.14 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $724,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 105,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 12,564.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 235,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 19,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

