SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29, RTT News reports. SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. SLM updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. 2,045,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. SLM has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLM news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Recommended Stories

