SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,039 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,026,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $236.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $76.80.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

