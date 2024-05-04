LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading Up 11.3%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 229,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 275,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNZA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

LanzaTech Global Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 95.22% and a negative net margin of 214.11%. On average, research analysts predict that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LanzaTech Global

In other news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $162,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNZA. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in LanzaTech Global by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the third quarter worth $72,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

Featured Stories

