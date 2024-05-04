NCC Group (LON:NCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $138.00

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 138 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 131.40 ($1.65), with a volume of 791288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.80 ($1.67).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NCC Group

NCC Group Price Performance

About NCC Group

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.04. The stock has a market cap of £414.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,644.00 and a beta of 0.81.

(Get Free Report)

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.