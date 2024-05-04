iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,683,959 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,143% from the previous session’s volume of 135,508 shares.The stock last traded at $61.28 and had previously closed at $60.31.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.41.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,263,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,823,000 after buying an additional 505,506 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,683,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,524,000 after acquiring an additional 207,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,950,000 after acquiring an additional 262,634 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 623,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 26,751 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2,356.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 535,617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.