Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,520,000 after buying an additional 44,678 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $140,751,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 161.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $7.14 on Wednesday, reaching $754.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,626,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,855,344. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $954.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.04. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.19 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.