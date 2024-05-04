Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 12,988 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.30. 4,960,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,730. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.