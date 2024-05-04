M&T Bank Corp Has $38.94 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,091 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $38,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

CDW Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CDW traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.56. 805,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,724. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $162.59 and a 52 week high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

