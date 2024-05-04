U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,861 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.63. 2,959,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,867. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.99. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

